United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

Shares of UPS opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.94. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

