United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $3,238,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

