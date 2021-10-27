UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $520.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $454.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $457.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

