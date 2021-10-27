Unum Group Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

