Unum Group Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.
Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.
Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
