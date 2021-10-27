Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gartner were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $326.42 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

