Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

