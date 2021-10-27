Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

