Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.