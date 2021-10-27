Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.