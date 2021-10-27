Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

