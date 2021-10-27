V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

V.F. stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

