Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Argus

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.43.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

