Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Lindsay worth $201,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.41. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

