Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 72,516 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $213,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.47.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

