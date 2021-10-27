Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lowered by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$81.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 36,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.34 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

