Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,109.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $8,109.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.05 or 0.00015313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.27 or 0.99823354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.06792859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 803,253 coins and its circulating supply is 658,039 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

