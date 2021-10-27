Vapotherm (VAPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vapotherm stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $585.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $687,539. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

