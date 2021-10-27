Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €125.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Varta in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €102.00 ($120.00).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €130.00 ($152.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €128.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €129.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Varta has a 52-week low of €100.00 ($117.65) and a 52-week high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

