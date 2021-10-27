Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.57. Vedanta shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 23,237 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vedanta by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vedanta by 132,018.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 888,486 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vedanta by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 617,475 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vedanta by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 295,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vedanta by 1,878.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 283,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

