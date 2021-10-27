Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2,205.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Danske cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Veoneer stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

