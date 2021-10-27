Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.84

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.84 and last traded at $103.17, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 23.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.