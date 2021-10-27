Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Vertiv reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE VRT opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 68.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 151.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,520 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

