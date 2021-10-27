Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 to $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.