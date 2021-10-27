Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.56 on Monday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.