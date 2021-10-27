Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIRT opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

