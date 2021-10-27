Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

