Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,450,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,574 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,420,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 173.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,092,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 692,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPFR stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

