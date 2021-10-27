Vocera Communications (VCRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Vocera Communications has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.490-$0.590 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VCRA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.69 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

