Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

VOR stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.