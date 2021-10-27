Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 4.9%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 1,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 177,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

VOR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $603.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,706,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,917,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,472,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

