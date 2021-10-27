Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24. Vroom has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 295,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 165,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vroom by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vroom (VRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.