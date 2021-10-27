W.W. Grainger (GWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock opened at $430.64 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $345.00 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.