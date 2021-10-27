Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,317 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.