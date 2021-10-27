Warner Music Group (WMG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG):

10/27/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2021 – Warner Music Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

10/13/2021 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

10/12/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Warner Music Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

9/21/2021 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

9/8/2021 – Warner Music Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

