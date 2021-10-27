Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

NYSE:WCN opened at $132.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.