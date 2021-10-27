Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.