Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $157.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.
WM opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Waste Management by 38.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
