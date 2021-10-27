Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $157.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

WM opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Waste Management by 38.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

