Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Update

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
About Waterloo Brewing
