Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Update

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

