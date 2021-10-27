Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

BJRI opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $789.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.