Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

