Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.16 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

