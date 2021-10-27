Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lennox International (LII)

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $276.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $349.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $267.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Lennox International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $342.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE LII traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $299.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average is $329.65.

Get Lennox International Inc alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.