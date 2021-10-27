Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lennox International (LII)

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $276.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $349.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $267.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Lennox International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $342.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE LII traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $299.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average is $329.65.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
