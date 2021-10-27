Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Boeing (BA)

The Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2021 – The Boeing is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $279.00 to $269.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $304.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $252.00.

9/26/2021 – The Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

9/16/2021 – The Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $206.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,729,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average of $231.28. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

