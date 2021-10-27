Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danone (BN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Danone (EPA: BN):

10/22/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.75 ($83.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/1/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2021 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2021 – Danone was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/16/2021 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/2/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €56.22 ($66.14). 1,757,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.64.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

