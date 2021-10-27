WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $526.81 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $526.81 million and approximately $178.40 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 107.8% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00007264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00095400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,725.63 or 0.99781546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.03 or 0.06726839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

