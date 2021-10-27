West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $513.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in West Bancorporation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of West Bancorporation worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

