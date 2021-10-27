West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.050-$8.200 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $420.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

