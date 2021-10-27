Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Announces Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

