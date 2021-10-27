Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Announces Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Western Energy Services Company Profile
