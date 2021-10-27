Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,687.50 ($48.18).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,293 ($43.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,221.13. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

