WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.51 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $326.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

